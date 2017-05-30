FBI's top 10 most wanted cybercriminals

Farhan Ul Arshad is wanted by the FBI for involvement in an “international telecommunications scheme” that targeted individuals, companies and government entities. The scheme took place between November of 2008 and April of 2012, costing victims more than $50 million. It extended beyond Arshad to include members of a large-scale criminal organization spanning from Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Spain, Singapore, Italy and Malaysia, with the FBI noting more nations are possibly involved. Arshad is 5’10”, 170 pounds and was last seen in Malaysia, but the FBI states he “may also travel to the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom or Pakistan.
Reward: There is a reward of up to $50,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Arshad.