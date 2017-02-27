Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save 38% on the TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

smart plug
More like this

The TP-LINK HS100 smart plug is quite simply a power outlet that you can control from anywhere. Using your smartphone, you can turn devices on & off, set programs to turn them on & off at set times while you're away, or engage a "countdown timer" which powers the switch off after a set amount of time. Installation is simple -- just plug a device into your smart plug and connect to your wifi network. The HS100 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, for voice control. Buy multiple plugs and get creative.

The TP-LINK HS100 wifi smart plug averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from 5,000 reviewers (read reviews). With a list price of $39.99, this 38% discount puts the HS100 at just $24.99.

This story, "Save 38% on the TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • TP-Link Smart Plug, No Hub Required, Wi-Fi, Control your Devices from Anywhere, Works with Amazon Alexa (HS100)

    $24.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the State of the CIO 2016 report
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
it world change ts
How to remain relevant in a changing IT world

Humana CIO Brian LeClaire learned a lesson in relevance early in his career — and he’s used it to drive...

07 insider
What should your insider risk policy cover?

To protect from liability concerns, enterprises need something in writing so that everyone knows what...

smart tv eavesdropping
How to stop your smart TV from spying on you

Recent U.S. court rulings have revealed just how much your smart TV knows about you. Here's how to...

digital transformation devops primary
Digital transformations sprinting through DevOps

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of software vendor Puppet, says DevOps helped him as CIO of EMC, where he led a...