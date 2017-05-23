Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
58% off RAVPower Portable Multi-Functional Power Bank with 9000mAh Built-in Apple Lightning Connector and AC Plug - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

ravpower portable

The RAVPower Savior 9000mAh portable charger has both a built built-in Apple Lightning Connector and a foldable two prong wall plug so you don't need to bring an extra cable to charge your Apple Device.  The additional USB output is 1A & Lightning output is 2.4A - this means you can have incredible charging speeds up to 3.4A 

This unit currently receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews). It is currently discounted by 58% from it listed price of $99.99.  Check out the buying options to purchase this now for $41.99 on Amazon

