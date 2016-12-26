Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

netgear n300
More like this

Convenient, discreet and easy to install, extended Wi-Fi coverage is just an outlet away with the NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. Boost your Wi-Fi for mobile devices and connect a wired device such as Smart TVs or game consoles. Boost your existing network range & speed, delivering Wi-Fi up to 300Mbps. External antennas provide better Wi-Fi coverage and higher speed, while the convenient wall-plug design saves space. It works with any standard Wi-Fi router & is ideal for keeping your mobile devices connected as you move throughout your home.  With nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $39.99 has been reduced by 25% to $29.99.  See the discounted NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Extender. now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, Essentials Edition (EX2700)

    $29.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
20160224 stock mwc iot booth sign
Top 5 internet of things trends of 2016

The internet of things (IoT) promises to change our world --- and 2016 was the year it began to realize...

smartphone mobile apps
5 easy ways to fight mobile app fatigue

If the majority of mobile apps have lost their luster, have no fear, you're not alone. These five...

cybersecurity budgets
Corporate boards aren't prepared for cyberattacks

CEOs, board members need to bone up on cybersecurity and not leave those matters to CIOs, analyst says

iphone security stock
What Apple's App Transport Security means for CIOs

Apple backtracked on its 'App Transport Security' mandate, which would require all iOS apps to use...