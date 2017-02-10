Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Kuna Smart Home Security Outdoor Light & Camera - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

security light
More like this

Kuna is a smart home security camera in a stylish outdoor light that detects and allows you to interact with people outside your door. The security device includes HD live and recorded video, two-way intercom, alarm, smart motion detection alerts to your phone, and more. Easy 15 minute installation with no batteries to replace so you have continuous protection around the clock. Be protected at all times - Access HD live video with its 720P wide angle camera, communicate via its two way intercom from your mobile device, or activate its 100 dB alarm siren. Smart light control lets you turn on or off your lights remotely, or program a schedule for when you're away. Access live video or review & download events for 2 hours free or up to 30-days on an optional subscription plan, starting as low as $4.99 per month. This Kuna security light averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 600 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $199 has been reduced 25% to $149. See the discounted Kuna Smart Home Security Light and Camera on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Kuna Smart Home Security Outdoor Light & Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Kuna Outdoor Home Security Camera & Light

    $149.00 MSRP $199.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
2009 03 20 papa johns pizza in durham
Papa John's hires Panera IT leader as CIO, CDO

After a legal battle with Panera, the pizza chain hires Mike Nettles to lead its IT and digital...

windows logo Microsoft
Microsoft teases Windows 10's sleek new look

"Project Neon" will give your Windows 10 PC a fresh coat of paint later in 2017.

Drive cloning in Windows 10

In workplace practice, disk cloning supports multiple valuable uses. Learn how to clone a drive in...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting
Trump uses unlikely sources to ask what women want

President Trump asks two male CEOs what women want in the workplace. Because we can never get enough...