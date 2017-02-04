Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

ihome ipl23v2
Credit: Amazon
More like this

iHome's iPL23 is compatible with iPhones 5, 6 and 7 (including Plus models), features premium speakers, a Lightning charging dock, FM radio, and alarm clock in one compact device. This handy radio clock charges Lightning-capable iPhone and iPod devices, while letting you wake or sleep to your favorite songs, podcasts, audio books or FM radio station. Gradual wake/sleep function slowly increases or decreases volume as you drift off, or come to. A USB port allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad or Apple Watch as well. The iPL23 in black has been discounted 25% from $79.95 to $59.95.

This story, "25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • iHome iPL23 Stereo FM Clock Radio with Lightning Dock Charge/Play for iPhone 5/5S 6/6Plus 7/7Plus with USB Out to Charge any USB Device -Black

    $59.95 MSRP $79.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
dropbox consumerization primary3
What convinced a media giant to choose Dropbox?

Once simply a box to tick off for CIOs evaluating collaboration solutions, Dropbox has become a serious...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting
Microsoft asks Trump for travel ban exceptions

Microsoft wants the government to allow exemptions to last week's executive order on immigration to...

podpocket
Rock your AirPods in style with this $20 accessory

A Canadian mother and son are behind PodPocket, a new accessory that protects your AirPod charging case...

muslim ban protest
Silicon Valley needs to unite against Muslim ban

Sharon Florentine explains why dealing with the current presidential administration is a lot like...