40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD - Deal Alert

bluetooth scale
This Bluetooth scale from Weight Gurus supports and auto-detects up to 8 users. The scale syncs results separately and securely, and integrates with FitBit, Apple’s Health app, Google Fit, and other popular apps. It measures weight, BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, & bone mass, displaying them on an extra-large, backlit LCD screen. Non-slip, scratch-resistant feet. 4 precise weighing sensors ensure an accuracy of +/- 0.2 lb. Large, tempered glass weighing surface holds up to 400 lbs. 4 AAA batteries included. The scale averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,600 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 40% to $60. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Large Backlit LCD, by Greater Goods (Black)

    $59.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
