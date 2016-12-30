Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

phone repair kit
More like this

Save money by repairing your own device. This 17-piece tool set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 490 people (read reviews), and is discounted 42% off its typical list price. The 17-piece kit works with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and more. It includes several hard to find tools, constructed of heavy duty materials and lightly magnetized to make the job easier.

- All-metal screwdriver
- 12 metal bits 
- 2 nylon pry bars 
- Sim card ejector
- Small suction cup 
- Durable, handy carrying case

The set typically lists for $25 but is currently discounted down to $14.50. See the discounted 17-piece smartphone repair kit now on Amazon.

This story, "42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung and Others - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • 17-Pc Precision Magnetic Smartphone Tool Set

    $14.50 MSRP $24.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Talent compass pointing to the most highly skilled jobs hiring
10 biggest recruiting and hiring trends of 2016

IT recruiters faced a challenging 2016 and had to get creative to find the elite talent their clients...

learn lead training squares tiles
3 big leadership lessons learned from Trump’s win

As we embark on a new year columnist Rob Enderle reflects on the 2016 presidential election and lessons...

grave burial death cross
15 technologies that died in 2016

Technology's graveyard overflowed in 2016. RIP Google Nexus, Vine, Sunrise Calendar, Pebble, and...

data center down
Tech outages of 2016 & how to prevent them in 2017

To avoid unexpected downtime, BigPanda recommends that companies take the following steps to ensure the...