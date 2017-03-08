Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert

charging station
PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to provide the fastest possible charge of up to 2.4 amps per port on this charging station from Anker. A total of ten ports pump out 60 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging, from smartphones to tablets and everything in between. Built-in safety features protect you and your devices. This powerful 10-port charging station currently averages 5 out of 5 stars from 1,100 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price has been reduced 60% to $39.99.

This story, "60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

