Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

steam controller
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

Save 60% on Steam Link

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. It's a #1 best seller on Amazon where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from 800 people, and its typical list price of $50 has been discounted to $20.

30% off Steam Wireless Controller

The Steam Controller is an innovative input device that allows you to play games from all genres, including traditional gamepad-style games as well as games usually reserved for play with a mouse and keyboard. The Controllers are wireless and feature dual trackpads, HD haptic feedback, dual-stage triggers, back grip buttons, and fully-customizable control schemes. Find your favorite mappings in the Steam Community, or create and share your own. Currently discounted from $50 down to $35.

30% off Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

If you need a replacement receiver, or could use an extra one, Amazon has it listed at a discount. Its typical list price of $13 has been reduced to a little over $9. Steam controllers can pair to multiple receivers, so it may be more convenient to have one in any location you play.

30% off Steam Controller Carrying Case

You have a wireless controller and a receiver, so you probably need a case, right? Well that too is discounted 30% on Amazon right now. Its $20 list price has been reduced to $14.

This story, "Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Steam Link

    $54.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller

    $34.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

    $9.09 MSRP $12.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Carrying Case

    $13.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
nov cover stephen webster
How big data innovators reap results

Five winners of the 2016 CIO.com and Drexel University Analytics 50 awards share details of their...

iphone security stock
What Apple's App Transport Security means for CIOs

Apple backtracked on its 'App Transport Security' mandate, which would require all iOS apps to use...

Video streaming
How to cut the cord and ditch cable

Thinking of cutting the cord and saying sayonara to cable for good? We've got you covered with this...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit's best activity tracker just got better

Fitbit's Charge 2 is the best all-around fitness wearable money can buy, and a substantial firmware...