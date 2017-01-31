Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

seagate expansion 1.5tb
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Seagate expansion desktop drive provides extra storage for your ever-growing collection of files. Instantly add space for more files, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free up space on your computer's internal drive to help improve performance. Setup is straightforward; simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognized by the Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy too-just drag-and-drop. Take advantage of the fast data transfer speeds with the USB 3.0 interface by connecting to a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port.  This drive receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $70 has been reduced 21% to $55. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 (STEA1000400)

    $54.99 MSRP $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
agenda ts
Encryption and privacy top State of the Net agenda

In a chaotic time on Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties see room for bipartisan work to advance...

collage of financial banking charts and graphs monitoring
Application monitoring is table stakes in digital age

The lofty premium Cisco paid for AppDynamics underscores the importance of application performance...

googlefuchsia
Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros

Google continues to strengthen G Suite with the addition of enterprise-specific tools designed to offer...

20160224 stock mwc sap booth sign 100647700 orig
SAP adds new enterprise information management

Aiming to help organizations better manage, govern and strategically use and control their data assets,...