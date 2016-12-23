Opinion

4 steps to doing clould ROI calculations right

Discover a step-by-step process for successfully weighing the costs and benefits of cloud migrations.

CIO |

cloud data warehouse
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

I know of a company that had forecasted and budgeted for $2,000 a month cost with their cloud service provider when they moved to the cloud. Instead, about once every quarter, their bill edged over $5,000.

Why were they so far off on their budgeting?

Their cloud vendor’s pricing was fixed up to a maximum level of network bandwidth usage. Beyond that, the company had to pay incremental costs. When the company had built a profile of their performance and utilization requirements to use in attaining quotes from cloud vendors, they had only looked at the last 30 days of data. If they had looked further into the rearview window, however, they would have noticed the culprits that led to unexpectedly high fees—quarterly spikes in bandwidth utilization.

This story is just one example of how cloud ROI calculations can start off on the wrong foot. Sometimes, when leaders gauge their IT requirements, they fail to ask the right questions or dig deeply enough. On other occasions, they make assumptions rather than use data provided by their IT infrastructure monitoring solution.

With that in mind, here are some steps to a robust cloud ROI projection.

1. Let facts lead the way

To calculate your anticipated ROI, you need to assess cloud costs.

Surprisingly, a common pitfall in calculations is for IT managers to assume that they are using 100% of their current resources. They’ll say, “I have a hundred servers, four cores, this many gigahertz, and this much memory and storage. Let's just take everything to the cloud." As you might imagine, it’s costly to assume full utilization, and this leads to over-provisioning.

Instead, create a profile of your performance, capacity and availability requirements based on data from monitoring your IT infrastructure. Review a year’s history to capture all fluctuations in needs. Also, fully delineate your performance and security requirements.

2. Compare costs

Now it’s time to dig into the expenses. For the sake of comparison, assess your on-premise costs to run the group of applications that you want to relocate to the cloud. Make sure you include hardware, software, and facilities costs.

The next step is to evaluate the prices for different vendors. Because each vendor has a unique pricing model, you cannot quickly produce an apples-to-apples comparison. Pricing may be pay-as-you-go based on CPU or network utilization, fixed, per gigabyte, and more. There are also volume discounts based on CPU or network utilization. Finally, you’ll need to choose between multi-tenanted and dedicated resources.

Start by focusing on your needs, especially those related to performance and security. Performance is an area where many companies trip up when first migrating to the cloud. For instance, let’s say you need a terabyte of storage that can handle 1000 I/Os. When you receive your quote, it’s likely the vendor will not mention latency. If you need two-millisecond latency and they base their quote on five milliseconds, it could be a problem.

As you explore cloud options further, you may discover you have such strict performance requirements that you cannot enjoy the savings offered by a multi-tenanted environment. You need a dedicated environment, and that impacts costs significantly.

3. Use a total cost of ownership calculator

All leading cloud providers have easy-to-use total cost of ownership calculators that allow you to create a cost model from your profile. These cost models are inclusive, getting down to the amount of bandwidth you plan to use over their public network and the storage you require. Also, they’ll enable you to make a comparison between virtualizing your environment and going bare metal.

However, while you can plug your costs into these calculators and get ballpark estimates, don’t expect them to do all the legwork. You still need to pick up the phone and ask the vendor questions about performance, security, and other details.

4. Weigh the costs

Now you have both the costs of staying on-premises and moving to the cloud. Put them into a spreadsheet that weighs the costs of each scenario. From this, you can determine your return. Also, don’t forget to factor in intangible benefits such as access anywhere, anytime to your applications.

Calculating the costs and return from cloud migration is a complex project. It’s easier, however, when you use data from infrastructure performance monitoring to define your specifications and right-size your cloud environment. If you take a step-by-step, fact-based approach and ask the relevant questions, your cloud migration is far more likely to be successful and have a positive impact on the bottom line.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Chris Churchey, co-founder and principal of ATS Group and Galileo, has over 35 years of IT experience in enterprise open systems and storage technologies. His emphasis is on operating systems, virtualization, large-scale systems/storage architecting, design and integration, and performance optimization of computer resources. Chris holds numerous IBM Certifications and is a subject matter expert (SME) in Server/Storage Consolidation, Performance, AIX, Linux, Power, Virtualization, and IBM Storage technologies.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
nov cover stephen webster
How big data innovators reap results

Five winners of the 2016 CIO.com and Drexel University Analytics 50 awards share details of their...

iphone security stock
What Apple's App Transport Security means for CIOs

Apple backtracked on its 'App Transport Security' mandate, which would require all iOS apps to use...

Video streaming
How to cut the cord and ditch cable

Thinking of cutting the cord and saying sayonara to cable for good? We've got you covered with this...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit's best activity tracker just got better

Fitbit's Charge 2 is the best all-around fitness wearable money can buy, and a substantial firmware...