Holiday gift guide for the techie guy in your life

Christmas is only a few days away, but if you haven't finished your shopping yet -- or even started it -- don't panic! There's still plenty of time to find the perfect gift for the men in your life. Whether it's a co-worker or a relative, technology is always a hit.

It's not a secret that 2016 has been a great year for tech, so there are a lot of options to choose from. Click through for the most highly-anticipated gifts of the season.

Jessica Naziri

1. Onyx: $199

Onyx is a wearable communication accessory for instant voice conversations with as many people as you want, across any distance. You stay connected while your phone stays in your pocket. You can instantly connect with friends, family or colleagues, no matter how far apart you are, without getting distracted by your phone.Wear it on your shirt, coat, or bag strap and talk with other Onyx users instantly. Talk anywhere you have internet, no matter the distance.

2. Samsung Gear IconX: $199

Cord-free fitness earbuds. That's right — there are no wires to be found on the IconX earbuds, even to connect the earbuds to each other, you simply plug the Gear IconX earbuds into each ear. This gift is ready for the fitness enthusiasts who is always ready to go. The IconX is also a fitness tracker, and possibly the smallest music player out there.

3. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier Heater & Fan: $449

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier Heater & Fan is an effective fan that can be used all year round as it can either heat or cool a room depending on preference. The fan is designed to be energy efficient, quiet, and safe. There are no fast spinning blades, visible heat elements, and the fan will shut off automatically if tipped over.

Who says you can't buy something for your place, too?

4. SWAGCYCLE E-BIKE – Folding electric bicycle by SWAGTRON: $399

We get it, electric cars are all the rage these days, and every tech savvy person wants one. From a Tesla Model 3 to a possible Apple car, but that's any expensive gift. The next big thing? E-bikes. Whether you’re riding city streets, open country roads, or mountain bike trails, the zero emissions Swagcycle E-BIKE can make your ride faster (and it's more fun). The personal transportation device looks like a compact bicycle but rides like a motorcycle. Your boss will

5. Tile Mate Bluetooth Locator: $25

If he's constantly searching for his keys or wallet, he needs the Title. The Tile Mate is a tiny square with a tracking sensor, can easily be attached to a key ring or tied to an Apple TV remote. When you've misplaced something, just open Tile’s smartphone app, hit the “Find” button, and the device will play a sound.

6. Spivo Stick: $49

Changing the camera angle shouldn't be hard. With the Spivo Stick you can click the button to easily switch between filming yourself and your surroundings. Wih Spivo you can capture the whole moment and create memories from a new perspective. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

7. Amazon Echo Dot: $49

The Amazon Echo Dot is a perfect gift for those who are always asking for a hand. The hands-free and voice controlled, Amazon Dot allows you to use Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news and more.

8. Snapchat Spectacles: $129

The Spectacles are super fun. They're well-designed, stylish, and because they're so rare, they attract attention. A camera mounted on the sunglasses takes short videos from a first-person view that will certainly get attention on Snapchat.

9. Nintendo NES Classic Edition: $60

A great gift for nostalgia and Nintendo fans or gamers is the NES Classic Edition. It might just be a perfect gift for adults who want to replay the classic games they played as children. It plugs in to your flatscreen with HDMI, and it can play 30 classic NES games, including "Final Fantasy," all three "Super Mario Bros.," and the "Legend of Zelda." It even comes with a cute modern version of the classic NES controller.



10. Discovery Drone With Camera & Wi-Fi Feature: $129

This drone is not only fun, it's and easy to fly for both drone beginners and flying connoisseur. He’ll actually be able to capture video thanks to the built-in HD camera and Wi-Fi function. The 6-axis flight control system with adjustable gyro sensitivity makes it easy to fly stable.

