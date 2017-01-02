Opinion

Got the holiday blues? Take a break from Facebook

A recent study of more than 1,000 users found that spending less time on Facebook can dramatically brighten your mood.

CIO |

depression women over work insider hacked sad
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Here's one surefire way to make Christmas merrier and Hanukkah happier: take a break from Facebook.

Spending too much time on the social network may stir up un-merry feelings of envy and depression, especially if you're a "lurker" who regularly reads your news feed but rarely engages with other users. That's a major conclusion of a study by a researcher at the University of Copenhagen that looked at the social media habits of more than 1,000 Danish Facebook users. "Taking a break from Facebook has positive effects on the two dimensions of well-being: our life satisfaction increases and our emotions become more positive," wrote Morten Tromholt, the author of the study.

Around the holidays, people tend to share photos and videos of themselves and their families looking impossibly happy or enjoying vacations in exotic locales. If you have friends whose posts depress you, you could simply stop reading them, or more radically, stop using Facebook, at least for a while, Tromholt says.

That break doesn't necessarily need to be a long one. The group of users who agreed to stay off Facebook for just a week reported feeling significantly better, accordign to Tromholt. However, not all users benefited equally. Heavy users of Facebook cheered up the most, along with lurkers and people who tend to envy other Facebook users.

Quitting Facebook may be harder than you think

Like giving up smoking, quitting Facebook can be difficult. Thirteen percent of the volunteers in the test group who had promised to avoid the social network admitted they cheated at least once. And like smokers who sneak a cigarette or two, they all had an excuse, such as having an urgent need to check the date of an event or accidental logins out of habit.

Of course, you may want to cautiously draw conclusions based on the research. For one thing, 86 percent of the 1,095 participants were female, which might skew the results, and their average age was 34. However, other studies have shown links between Facebook use and depression, including some 2014 research cited by Tromholt that found that both men and women are affected.

Most of the participants in the Danish study also had a large network of virtual friends, averaging 350 each, and they spent an average of more than an hour a day on Facebook. The participants were assigned to two groups: one that continued using Facebook as normal and one that stopped using the social network for a week.

If cutting back on Facebook proves to be too difficult, Tromholt also suggested the afflicted "should consider quitting Facebook for good."

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

San Francisco journalist Bill Snyder covers business and technology. He writes regularly for CIO.com, Stanford's Graduate School of Business, and the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
ecommerce resolutions 2017
New Year’s resolutions for ecommerce businesses

Small online business owners and ecommerce pros share their digital to-dos for 2017.

learn lead training squares tiles
3 big leadership lessons learned from Trump’s win

As we embark on a new year columnist Rob Enderle reflects on the 2016 presidential election and lessons...

grave burial death cross
15 technologies that died in 2016

Technology's graveyard overflowed in 2016. RIP Google Nexus, Vine, Sunrise Calendar, Pebble, and...

data center down
Tech outages of 2016 & how to prevent them in 2017

To avoid unexpected downtime, BigPanda recommends that companies take the following steps to ensure the...