News

LG heads to CES armed with a bevy of new smartphones

New K-series models and a third-gen Stylo round out the company's affordable offerings.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

lg ces phones
Credit: LG
More like this

While most of the attention surrounding LG is focused on the G6, the presumed follow-up to the modular G5, the company is planning to bring a slew of phones to this year’s CES aimed at bringing flagship features to its more affordable line of handsets.

The primary focus is on building its K series line of phones, with no less than four new models ranging from 4.5-inches to 5.3-inches. The top-of-the-line K10 is a relatively minor update to the existing model, bringing a 1.5Ghz octa-core MediaTek chip, a larger battery, and a slightly thinner and lighter frame. LG is also putting a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device, along with a 5MP front camera and the same 13MP rear camera that’s on the LG G5. 

The 5-inch K8 and K4 bring slightly less-robust rear cameras, opting to focus instead on selfies. The 5MP front camera features LG’s Gesture Shot feature, which “takes a selfie in response to a hand signal, eliminating the need to press the shutter button.” Finally, the K3 has a 4.5-inch screen and a 5MP rear camera. All of the K series phones feature microSD slots and removable batteries. The K10 and K8 will run Nougat out of the box, while the lower models are still based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

lg stylo3 crop LG

LG will be unveiling the third generation of its Stylo phablet at CES.

Along with its expanded K series, LG will also debut the third generation of its its 5.7-inch stylus-equipped Style phone. Essentially a larger version of the K10, it features the same MediaTek chip, camera and screen as the smaller model, but with a larger battery. It will also run Nougat, but LG will add several apps and features designed for interactivity with its “new 1.8mm diameter fiber-tip stylus.”

LG hasn’t announced pricing or availability for its new phones, but it’s likely at least some of the models will be available in the U.S. And if the current pricing is any indication, the top-end K10 and Stylo 3 should start at around $150 or $200, with the other models costing less.

Why this matters: LG failed to move the needle much with consumers in 2016 despite releasing two flagships, and the expanded K series of phones could mark a shift in its strategy. With Samsung and now Google commanding much of the attention in the upper-end of the market, LG is clearly looking to capitalize of the sizable group of buyers who don’t necessarily need to have the best of the best.

This story, "LG heads to CES armed with a bevy of new smartphones" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPNs for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

party favors
Dos and don'ts of company party etiquette

Here are 13 tips for how to navigate your office party without being Monday's gossip.

apple watch macbook pro
Should Apple users download the new Support app?

If you're planning to give (or receive) a new Apple product during the holidays, the company's...

huawei fit 1
6 reasons not to buy Huawei's Fit wearable

The latest Huawei fitness tracker, Fit, has an always-on watch face, up to six days of battery life,...