News

Carriers tee up plentiful Google Pixel deals for the holidays

You can score up to $400 in savings on Google's latest handset.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

pixel verizon
Credit: Greenbot
More like this

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift or just a little treat for yourself, you may be able to score a great deal this week on one of the best phones around: Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile are each offering customers savings of up to $400 on a brand new Pixel.

The catch is you need to be willing to stick with the same company for at least 24 months to get the full savings. The best deal we could find is at Verizon, Google’s exclusive partner for the Pixel. While you’ll get a slightly modified version of the phone—and have to rely on Big Red for updates—the carrier is offering a pretty sweet deal, selling the 32GB Pixel for just $10 a month and the $128GB model for $15 a month. If you’re looking to upgrade to the Pixel XL, it’ll run you $15 a month for the 32GB model and $20 a month for the 128GB one. That works out to about $400 in savings over the course of the contract.

While you can’t buy the Pixel at Sprint or T-Mobile, there are still deals to be had. Take an unlocked Pixel into either carrier’s stores and you will receive $240 in discounts on the Pixel and $325 on the Pixel XL, spread out over two years, a savings of $10 and $13.55 per month, respectively. While T-Mobile is advertising the offer to anyone, it seems that Sprint is being a little coy about it. As Android Police explains, you may have to jump through some customer representative hoops before the deal is applied.

The impact on you at home: You want a new phone and you want to save money, right?

This story, "Carriers tee up plentiful Google Pixel deals for the holidays" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPNs for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

party favors
Dos and don'ts of company party etiquette

Here are 13 tips for how to navigate your office party without being Monday's gossip.

apple watch macbook pro
Should Apple users download the new Support app?

If you're planning to give (or receive) a new Apple product during the holidays, the company's...

huawei fit 1
6 reasons not to buy Huawei's Fit wearable

The latest Huawei fitness tracker, Fit, has an always-on watch face, up to six days of battery life,...