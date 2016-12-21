News

Google Drive offers sweet prepaid subscriptions for 100GB and 1TB users

Power users can now get 100GB and 1TB plans for less.

If you’re a heavy user of Google Drive, there’s an early holiday gift waiting for you in your account: up to 17 percent off annual subscriptions.

Subscribers to the 100GB and 1TB plans can now prepay for a full year of Google Drive for $19.99 and $99.99, respectively, effectively getting in two months for free. Previously the plans cost $1.99 a month and $9.99 a month with no option for paying up-front. The discounts do not apply to the higher 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans, and it’s unclear whether the new subscription options are available outside the U.S.

Google has been on a roll with Google Drive upgrades in recent weeks, bringing an easier way to manage Android device backups, and making it less painful for iPhone switchers to transfer photos, contacts, and calendar entries to a new Android phone. To take advantage of the new savings, simply click the Upgrade Storage tab in the menu, and select either the 100GB or 1TB annual price that appears below the button showing the monthly cost.

Why this matters: Google Drive already offers 15GB to users for free, a generous offer when compared to the 2GB Dropbox gives and the 5GB offered to iCloud subscribers. The new annual plans are sure to make upgrading even more enticing to power users, however, while putting a little extra pressure on its competitors to keep pace.

This story, "Google Drive offers sweet prepaid subscriptions for 100GB and 1TB users" was originally published by Greenbot.

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

