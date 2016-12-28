Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off Samsung SmartThings Hub For Smart Homes - Deal Alert

smartthings hub
Credit: Amazon
Designed to be the heart of your smart home, the Samsung SmartThings Hub connects wirelessly to hundreds of compatible smart devices, so you can monitor, manage, and secure your home from anywhere. Simply pair other Samsung SmartThings devices with the Hub and enjoy full control and customization of all your devices via the free Samsung SmartThings app, or even with your voice via Amazon's Alexa service. The hub currently lists for $100, but Amazon has it for 25% off, so you can grab it for just $75. Check it out on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Samsung SmartThings Hub For Smart Homes - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Samsung SmartThings Hub- White

    $74.99 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
