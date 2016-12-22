Microsoft is now more than a year into reworking its Outlook clients and server software to truly support its mission to bring its Office communications tools everywhere: the Mail, Calendar, People (contacts), and Notes components in Outlook.

I also compared OneNote across platforms; it syncs through Office 365 and SharePoint. Microsoft clearly is planning to move users away from Outlook’s basic notes features to OneNote’s, but integration between OneNote and Outlook is nonexistent right now. That’s a symptom of Microsoft’s strategy to have a hodgepodge of clients whose capabilities vary widely as it figures out its long-term client mix, a situation that can bedevil multiplatform organizations.

It may take years for Microsoft to deliver fully on that promise of universal capabilities across all major platforms, but Outlook 2016 is now in decent shape on the Mac and the web. It's also been making slow but steady progress on iOS; Android continues to get the least love. Although none is yet as capable as the Windows version of Outlook, the gap continues to close, if unevenly.

Native clients from Apple, Google, and Samsung also support many Outlook features via their Exchange connections, and for some organizations, a mix of Microsoft and non-Microsoft clients may make sense.