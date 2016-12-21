News

Honda hopes to collaborate with Waymo on self-driving cars

A deal would position Waymo as a technology partner to the car company

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Google self driving car

A Google self-driving car navigates streets near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

 Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

Honda Motor's research and development subsidiary is in talks to integrate Waymo’s self-driving technology with its vehicles, suggesting that working with car makers as a technology partner is key on the agenda of Alphabet’s autonomous car unit.

A collaboration between the two companies will focus on the integration of Waymo's fully self-driving sensors, software and computing platform into Honda vehicles, the car maker said Wednesday.

The Waymo tie-up will “allow Honda R&D to explore a different technological approach to bring fully self-driving technology to market,” alongside its own ongoing efforts.

“I think these kind of deals between tech and auto giants like Waymo and Honda make sense given the sheer investment required to effectively deliver a fully autonomous car,” said Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “I would expect Apple to participate in a similar manner where they're not delivering the entire car, but the electronics.”

Alphabet spun out its self-driving car project into a separate business earlier this month with a mission “to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.”

Honda, which aims to put production vehicles with automated driving capabilities on highways sometime around 2020, said that if there is an agreement between the two companies, Honda R&D engineers in Silicon Valley, California, and Tochigi, Japan, would work closely with Waymo engineers based in Mountain View, California, and Novi, Michigan.

Honda could also start its collaboration by initially supplying to Waymo some of its vehicles that are modified for integration of the self-driving technology from the Alphabet unit. These vehicles would join Waymo's existing fleet, which are currently being tested in four U.S. cities, Honda said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced recently that it had produced 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans that are currently being outfitted with Waymo's fully self-driving technology, including a purpose-built computer and a suite of sensors, telematics and other systems.

The minivans will join Waymo's self-driving test fleet in early 2017. The companies had announced the deal in May but it isn’t clear yet whether FCA will integrate Waymo technologies into its vehicles for sale in the long term, though it could be an offshoot of the collaboration.

Google did not immediately comment on the discussions with Honda.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPNs for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

party favors
Dos and don'ts of company party etiquette

Here are 13 tips for how to navigate your office party without being Monday's gossip.

apple watch macbook pro
Should Apple users download the new Support app?

If you're planning to give (or receive) a new Apple product during the holidays, the company's...

huawei fit 1
6 reasons not to buy Huawei's Fit wearable

The latest Huawei fitness tracker, Fit, has an always-on watch face, up to six days of battery life,...