Do You Need a Traditional Office Phone Anymore?

It has always been a given: When you get a new phone system, you also get new desk phones for every employee. But with today’s mobile, geographically dispersed workforce, it’s possible your employees don’t need an office phone anymore. If you’re looking for a phone system replacement, consider these five questions that will help identify the types of phones you need in a new communications solution.

1. Where do employees do most of their work? Some employees work more outside of the office than in it. Allowing employees to automatically receive business calls wherever they go makes them more accessible without having to give out their personal numbers.

2. Which communications tools do employees use most? Employees may use online meetings, short message service (SMS) texting, and email just as much as voice calls. The ability to integrate these tools with the phone system helps employees work productively in their preferred ways.

3. How do employees collaborate with customers, vendors, and each other? Cloud-based phone systems have long supported audio and video conferencing and online meetings with desktop-sharing features. Today, some vendors also offer a unified workspace that centralizes conversations, information resources, and calendars for work teams in a way that’s far simpler and more efficient than email chains.

4. How often do employees miss calls? A cloud-based phone system can simultaneously ring multiple phones, including an employee’s mobile phone, for fewer missed calls and less phone tag.

5. Which applications do employees use most often? Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Google, and Microsoft Office 365 are important applications for many businesses. When the phone system is integrated with these applications, employees can better serve customers and manage business information and activity.

One way a cloud-based phone system answers these questions is by delivering voice, messaging, collaboration, and conferencing tools to employees’ mobile phones over the network. A cloud service does this directly, without requiring a traditional office phone to configure call routing, voicemail, and mobility features.

Additionally, when the cloud phone system provides a mobile app, employees can maintain their business identities while making calls, checking voicemail, and using features for directory, fax, messaging, conferencing, and online meetings.

Redefining the office phone

As the definitions of workplace and business hours become more fluid, so too does the definition of an office phone. Of course, some employees will still need or prefer a full-featured phone on their desks. And regardless of what phone type they use, all employees should have consistent features for call control, collaboration, messaging, and conferencing. A cloud-based phone system supports this new definition of an office phone to enable effective communications everywhere.

