Free, fantastic fun

The vast majority of new Android games released nowadays are free, whether they’re ad-supported, loaded with in-app purchases, or just offer a taste before you have to pay for the rest. If you download something from the Play Store, there’s a good chance that it won’t be very satisfying unless you spend some cash… or deal with obnoxious ads or timers.

Luckily, there are plenty of awesome free games on the Play Store as well, and while all of these games offer in-app purchases and may include minor freemium annoyances, all can be thoroughly enjoyed without spending any real money. This year brought us a nice heap of great new Android games, and these are our 10 free favorites of the bunch (in no particular order). Download and enjoy!