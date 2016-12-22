Rodeo Stampede is one of our surprise favorites of 2016, because at a glance, it doesn’t look like something that would keep our attention. We’ve seen a lot of generic Crossy Road-esque games, in both look and design, pop up since that title became a sensation, but Rodeo Stampede thankfully manages to do its own thing. And it’s almost as addictive, too.
Here, your goal is to ride on the backs of various bucking, sprinting, and flying animals, all in an effort to notch the farthest distance as possible before crashing or falling off. You can leap freely between animals to utilize new abilities or satisfy objectives, but you’ll need to time the jumps perfectly to keep up your run. Also, by taming new animals, you’ll build up a weird floating zoo along the way.
Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari (Free)