Snapshot: NASA’s “Human Computers” and the Hidden Figures movie story

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, right, poses for a photo with awardees of the Langley West Computing Unit Group Achievement Award at a reception to honor NASA's "human computers" on Dec. 1, 2016, at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Va. Afterward, the guests attended a premiere of "Hidden Figures," a film which stars Taraji P. Henson as Katherine Johnson, the African American mathematician, physicist, and space scientist, who calculated flight trajectories for John Glenn's first orbital flight in 1962. Also featured are Octavia Spencer as Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monae as Mary Jackson, Johnson’s colleagues in the segregated West Area Computers division of Langley Research Center.