News

Microsoft CMO: Forced Windows 10 upgrade was 'painful' at one point

The folks in Redmond learned to make sure the red X means cancel

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A forced Windows 10 upgrade was
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

This year, Microsoft pushed users on taking advantage of its offer to upgrade their PCs to Windows 10 for free. That meant the company used a variety of tactics to get people to install an updater and run it to replace their old operating systems with the new one. 

Overall, Microsoft got the balance right between being too aggressive and getting users to upgrade, Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a Windows Weekly interview. But he did admit that Microsoft stepped out of line at one point with a change that confused and dismayed a number of users. 

"There was one particular moment ... where the red 'x' in the dialog box, which typically means, you know, 'cancel,' didn’t mean cancel," he said. "And within a couple of hours of that hitting the world, with the listening systems we have, we knew that we had gone too far.

"And then, of course, it takes us some time to roll out the update that changed that behavior," he added. "And those two weeks were pretty painful, and clearly a lowlight for us. And we learned a lot from it, obviously."

The admission is a bit late, considering that the update dialog Capossela referred to appeared in late May. While Microsoft may have been working on an update to change the behavior, it didn't say anything about the issue at the time. 

By now, though, it's something of a moot point. Microsoft's hyper-aggressive Windows 10 push is over, along with the company's offer of a free upgrade. 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
nov cover stephen webster
How big data innovators reap results

Five winners of the 2016 CIO.com and Drexel University Analytics 50 awards share details of their...

iphone security stock
What Apple's App Transport Security means for CIOs

Apple backtracked on its 'App Transport Security' mandate, which would require all iOS apps to use...

Video streaming
How to cut the cord and ditch cable

Thinking of cutting the cord and saying sayonara to cable for good? We've got you covered with this...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit's best activity tracker just got better

Fitbit's Charge 2 is the best all-around fitness wearable money can buy, and a substantial firmware...