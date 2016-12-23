News

The history behind NORAD's Santa tracker

How a mistake sparked a tradition

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

More like this

Need to find Santa? Who you gonna call? How about NORAD?

Since 1955, the aerospace defense organization has been tracking Jolly Saint Nick as he darts around the globe to deliver presents before children wake up on Christmas morning. The tradition actually started by mistake. A department store ad posted in a local paper had provided a phone number where children could call up Santa. However, thanks to a misprint, children ended up calling NORAD instead. NORAD staff stayed up all night answering the calls of eager children looking to speak to Santa, and it's been a tradition ever since. 

Today, children can track Santa's progress on Twitter and on NORAD's website in addition to giving Santa's trackers a call. 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPNs for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

party favors
Dos and don'ts of company party etiquette

Here are 13 tips for how to navigate your office party without being Monday's gossip.

apple watch macbook pro
Should Apple users download the new Support app?

If you're planning to give (or receive) a new Apple product during the holidays, the company's...

huawei fit 1
6 reasons not to buy Huawei's Fit wearable

The latest Huawei fitness tracker, Fit, has an always-on watch face, up to six days of battery life,...