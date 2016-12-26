Tips for new tech devices

Tech gear is a perennially popular holiday gift. If you're the proud owner of a new phone, tablet, computer or other device -- or you provide tech support for family and friends with new devices -- we're here to help.

Check out and share these stories, which can help you get the most out of a new Android or iOS device, Apple Watch, Alexa device, Apple TV, Mac or Windows PC, and stay safe while doing so.

Home gadgets: Alexa devices, Apple TV

9 Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap devices can do more than just check the weather and sling playlists.

8 Apple TV tips you need today

Get more from your Apple TV with these tips.

The essential Apple TV Siri remote usage guide

This little remote can do a lot. Here are some handy tips for new owners.

How to use iOS or Apple Watch as remote controls with Apple TV

Got an Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch? You can use it as a remote control for your Apple TV.

Android devices

OK, Google: 160 valuable voice commands for Android

This diverse collection of voice commands will turn your Android device into a powerful personal concierge -- no tipping required.

7 Android tools that can help your personal security

Forget security suites: These sensible tools are all you really need on your phone to stay safe.

32 tips and tricks for Google Photos

Got Google Photos? This guide will help you get around the service like a pro and do all sorts of advanced stuff with your image collection.

Android battery life not all it could be? Try this

Smartphone battery life can be a complicated issue -- but the solution can sometimes be surprisingly simple.

Master Marshmallow: 12 useful tips for Android 6.0

Get the most out of your Android 6.0 device with these tasty Marshmallow tips. (Mmm... Marshmallow tips.)

3 hidden shortcuts for typing faster on Android

Some handy tricks that can save you time when typing on your Android phone or tablet.

Now’s the time to perform a personal Android security audit

Whether you're an amateur or an expert, this simple 10-step checkup is important -- and worth doing at least once a year.

A quick trick to make your Android notifications more useful

Android may not have a native system for snoozing notifications as of now -- but with a few seconds of simple tinkering, you can give extra life to your device's alerts.

How to clean your Android phone (video)

Dirt and grime are no match for your cleaning skills.

How to supercharge your Android phone's fingerprint scanner

Your phone's fingerprint scanner is quite literally always at your fingertips -- so why not make it even more useful?

16 standout Android apps with fingerprint support

Take full advantage of your phone's fingerprint sensor with these genuinely useful fingerprint-ready apps.

11 ways to get the most out of Google Keep on Android

Turn Google's note-taking app into a powerful mobile productivity tool with these easy-to-follow tips.

iPhones and iPads

How to stop Apple’s Activation Lock from ruining the holidays

If you are buying a used iPhone or other iOS device, make sure you understand Activation Lock and how to remove the device from the previous owner’s account.

7 essential Touch ID tips for iPads and iPhones

Get Touch ID working more effectively with these tips.

12 tips for better iPhone photographs

How to make better images from the moments that matter.

The essential AirPods user guide

Apple’s much-talked-about wireless earbuds are here at last. Here’s everything you need to know to set up and use your new AirPods.

14 privacy and security settings every iOS user should use

Even if you don't use every security protection available to you, you should know it exists.

11 iOS 10 tips you’ll use

Apple’s latest mobile OS, iOS 10, is packed with useful additions and new ways to get things done.

9 iPhone tips you probably never knew

Some lesser known iPhone tips and tricks that might come in handy.

How iOS 10 Bedtime works

iOS 10’s little-used Bedtime feature can make a big difference in your sleep habits.

iPhone: How to solve the Storage Almost Full challenge

Don’t panic when you run out of storage on your iPhone. Here’s what to do instead.

8 easy ways to speed up older iPads (and iPhones)

Get more life from an older iPad (or any iOS device) using these eight easy tips.

The minimalist's guide to Apple Pencil

Designed for use with iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil is a precision writing and drawing instrument. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Apple Watch

8 ‘killer apps’ Apple Watch owners need

The Apple Watch is a very capable gadget – and gets even better with these great apps.

5 great Apple Watch accessories

Some of the best accessories around for the world’s best-selling smartwatch.

10 apps Apple Watch newbies need

Compiled for the original Apple Watch, this list remains useful for new Apple Watch 2 users.

Windows PCs

Windows 10 cheat sheet

New to Windows 10? Get to know the interface, features and shortcuts.

Get the most out of Cortana

Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana can make your life easier and more efficient -- if you know how to really take advantage of it.

How to block ads in Windows 10 (video)

Some Windows 10 ads are pretty unobtrusive, but several get right up in your face. Here’s how to disable them with a few simple menu tweaks.

How to protect your privacy in Windows 10

Worried about possible privacy problems in Windows 10? Now updated for the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, this story offers some quick and easy ways to protect your data.

Use Windows 10's Battery Saver to squeeze more life out of your laptop (video)

Settings for screen brightness, low-power mode and more will help you last longer on a charge.

5 ways to speed up your Windows 10 PC

Settings for screen brightness, low-power mode and more will help you last longer on a charge.

Disable autoplay settings in Windows 10 (video)

Use the AutoPlay settings to keep malicious files from downloading to your PC. Here's how.

10 (mostly) free must-have Windows 10 apps

If you've just bought a Windows 10 device, here are the apps you'll want to download as soon as possible to get the most out of your new machine.

How to uninstall apps and programs in Windows 10 (video)

You have two new ways to uninstall programs in Windows 10. We’ll show you how it works.

This trick will stop Windows 10 Automatic Updates, but be careful (video)

A little white lie could save Windows 10 Home users from automatic updates, but it comes with big responsibilities. Watch for the full details.

Windows 10 annoyances and solutions

Problems are less frequent with Windows 10 compared to earlier operating systems, but seem to be more annoying when they do occur. Here are some suggestions.

Support family and friends with Windows 10’s Quick Assist app

Finally, if you support other Windows 10 users, a new remote-access tool makes it easy to help another person with their computer.

Macs

The essential MacBook Pro Touch Bar guide

Got a schmancy new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar? Here’s everything you need to know about using it.

15 tips every Mac user should know

This short collection of lesser-known tips can help you get more from your Mac.

The essential guide to using Siri on a Sierra Mac

“Hey Siri, what can you do?” lets you find out a lot of things, but for even more ideas take a look at this collection.

6 Apple Photos tips you need to know

These Photos tips may surprise you – and you’ll create much better images, too.

MacBook battery condition guide

Here are a few tips to help you stay in control of battery life on your Apple MacBook.

Troubleshooting AirPort and Mac Wi-Fi problems

Bad internet connection? Don’t worry: Just follow these simple instructions to resolve most problems.

3 useful command-line tips for MacOS

Impress your friends with your command of Terminal. You’ll get so much from these three simple commands.

11 privacy and security tips for Mac users

Review these tips to stay safe online and ensure your data is as well protected as it can be in the event your Mac is lost or stolen.

What to do when MacOS Recovery Mode lets you down

When things go wrong with your Mac, your first step is to try Recovery Mode. But what if that doesn't work? Here are three other ways to save your Mac life.

Privacy and security

5 secure habits of the paranoid PC user

Practice these five habits to protect your data at home, in the office and out in the world.

8 ways to fend off spyware, malware and ransomware

While no system is unhackable, there are some painless precautions you can follow that might help keep you one step ahead of the bad guys.

14 eyebrow-raising things Google knows about you

Some are fascinating, others are frightening, but here's how to find out what Google has on you – and lock it down.

9 security gadgets for mobile devices

These gadgets try to keep your important data out of the hands of others.

8 password managers for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android

Password managers give you a central spot to store all your passwords, encrypted and protected by a passphrase or token you provide – so you only have to memorize a single password.

Doxxing defense: Remove your personal info from data brokers

Don't want your home address or other personal info published to the world? Here's how to make yourself a less visible target.

