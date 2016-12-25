The 20 best iOS games of 2016

There’s an art to creating a perfect pinball table, but Inks ($2) flips the script a bit: here, you’re the one creating art using the ball and the table. This inventive twist on pinball still has you flipping the shiny ball through an array of curvy, bumper-laden locales, but instead of trying to keep the ball moving to set a high score, you’ll try to detonate little ink pods on the screen.
As the ball makes contact, each colored block spatters ink onto the table, which your ball then drags around behind it, and the result looks like a pleasing display of action painting. Creating art is really just a byproduct of the gameplay, however, as the task is to trigger each and every ink spatter with as few balls as necessary. It’s really cool, pleasing stuff.