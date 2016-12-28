Slideshow

5 reasons to automate your network

, Network World |

By implementing automation tools and practices, networks can better withstand modern workloads, provide a new level dynamism and speed, and cut costs. Scott Sneddon, Senior Director, SDN and Virtualization at Juniper Networks, provided the following five benefits of network automation.

Related Slideshows
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.