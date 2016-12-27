News

Lenovo's ThinkPad T570 will have Intel's superfast Optane storage

The laptop will be one of the first PCs to run Intel's mysterious Optane memory

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

02 thinkpad t570 15inch hero shot front facing left multi tasking screen fill

Lenovo's ThinkPad T570 has Intel's Kaby Lake chip.

 Credit: Lenovo
More like this

Lenovo's ThinkPad T570 is a loaded laptop that boasts a range of whiz-bang technologies, but the ability to run Intel's secretive Optane memory stands out.

When it ships in March, the T570 will be ready to run Intel's Optane, a new class of memory and storage that promises to be significantly faster than today's SSDs and DRAM.

The T570 is the first laptop announced with support for Optane. Intel has not said when it will ship Optane memory, but the T570 has the hooks to support the technology.

The T570 also can be configured with a 4K touch display, Nvidia's GeForce 940MX discrete graphics and up to 32GB of DRAM. The laptop is targeted at business users, but it could be a dream machine for enthusiasts.

The 15.6-inch laptop will be available starting at $909 in March. It will have Intel's latest 7th Generation Core chips, code-named Kaby Lake.

Intel will sell Optane -- which is based on technology called 3D Xpoint -- in the form of SSDs and DRAM modules. Intel has shown Optane SSDs running 10 times faster than conventional SSDs.

But Optane isn't yet ready for prime time, as indicated by a closer look into the specification sheet for the T570 provided by Lenovo. It will serve mainly as secondary storage and for caching in the laptop.

The Optane PCIe M.2 2242-S3 memory, which will be optional in the T570, will have a capacity of just 16GB, and it act as primary storage, but as temporary storage to speed up applications and games. Windows 10 PCs with Optane could boot up at lightning-fast speeds.

In a way, the early Optane memory could reflect the way SSDs, which are faster than hard drives, were first used for caching in laptops. The SSDs had low storage capacity, and served as temporary storage to speed up PC boot and application load times. 

Optane could be useful in gaming, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said last year. Parts of  games can be preloaded on Optane, and that could provide for a much faster gaming experience.

The T570 can also be configured with a 2TB hard-drive or 1TB SSD storage.

The ThinkPad T570 will weigh about 2.04 kilograms. It will have Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI ports, in addition to two USB 3.0 slots. It will have 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and can be configured with Qualcomm's Snapdragon LTE modem.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
green illustration of man and cybersecurity icons
How CIOs will thwart cybersecurity threats in 2017

Software that detects and alerts companies to anomalous behavior are on CIOs' purchase lists for the...

Apple Mac OS X - 2001
20 free OS X apps every Mac user should have

From useful utilities to handy archivers and transcoders, here are 20 free yet powerful OS X apps you...

careers money
10 hottest IT career stories of 2016

It was another big year for IT professionals -- demand for IT skills was high, unemployment was low and...

smartphone mobile apps
5 easy ways to fight mobile app fatigue

If the majority of mobile apps have lost their luster, have no fear, you're not alone. These five...