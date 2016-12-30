2016: The tech year in cartoons

January: Microsoft gets aggressive with Windows 10

As 2016 opened, Microsoft was trying to do something about a slowdown in the pace of Windows 10 upgrades that had started a few months earlier.

Late in the fall of 2015, Microsoft had set the wheels on motion on a plan to make it easier for people to upgrade Windows 7 and 8.1 machines to the new operating system — whether they wanted to or not. It had become clear that something was afoot in late November of 2015, when users started noticing that the “AllowOSUpgrade” setting in Windows Update was getting switched on in Windows 7 and 8.1 PCs even if they had switched it off. And it kept resetting itself at least once a day if they turned it off again.

Terry Myerson, the Microsoft executive who runs the company’s More Personal Computing group, acknowledged that, rather than wait for people to request the new operating system, Microsoft planned to automatically send the upgrade to PCs via Windows Update. The company envisioned a two-step process: It would first add the Windows 10 upgrade to the Windows Update list on Windows 7 and 8.1 systems as an “optional” item, then it would shift the Windows 10 upgrade from optional to “recommended” — and recommended updates are automatically downloaded and installed.

Users would still be able to opt out even after that second phase of the plan was underway, Myerson promised, but as the cartoon in the January issue of our digital magazine suggested, the experience might be akin to a visit to an auto mechanic for routine service that turns into hundreds of dollars of unexpected repairs.