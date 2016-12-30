The 10 best PC games of 2016

Best strategy game: XCOM 2

Hayden: There are some aspects of XCOM 2 I can’t say I love—the prevalence of timer-based missions, for instance. Still, Firaxis’s follow-up to the acclaimed XCOM: Enemy Unknown is easily the best turn-based tactics game of 2016, and I’ve lost more than a few nights to its clutches. Worst of all is spending time customizing the perfect soldier, only to have them die on their first outing. Rest in peace, Paul McCartney.

But the time I’ve lost dressing up my soldiers and sending them out to die is nothing compared to Brad. He went hard on XCOM 2.

Brad: How hard? So hard that I’m watching an XCOM 2 stream on Twitch right now as I write this. XCOM 2 is the first game in a decade that I started playing again immediately after beating it—and I’m considering firing it up again during this year’s holiday break.

A big reason I can keep going back to the well is XCOM 2’s procedural level generation, a first for the series. And unlike Hayden, I adore the abundance of timer-based missions, as they’re just one of many new gameplay additions that reinforce the fact that in XCOM 2, you’re fighting back after the aliens already won. While you commanded a multi-national force in XCOM: Enemy Unknown, in XCOM 2 you’re in charge of a rag-tag force that leans heavily on guerilla tactics. Your base is a mobile command center that flies around the globe, hunted by UFOs as you bolster resistance efforts; those timed missions instill a fast “strike-and-move” feeling; a new concealment system helps you get the drop on patrolling forces; and now-destructible environments help you literally drop turrets and Sectoids off of roofs and out of cover.

All the while, monthly “Dark Events” give the alien overlords bonuses that can’t be avoided and must be planned around. You thought XCOM: Enemy Unknown was tough? Ha. You constantly feel harassed, oppressed, and on the brink of disaster in XCOM 2—but XCOM’s legendary RNG-centric gameplay and customization options help the game shine rather than suck. It’s not perfect, as Hayden says (what’s up with those slowdowns during alien turns?) but this gem is a beauty despite its minor flaws.