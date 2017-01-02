Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II - Deal Alert

bose soundtrue headphones ii
Credit: Amazon
Bose Sound True around-ear headphones II were engineered with advanced Bose technologies. They feature exclusive TriPort technology so your music sounds deep, clear and full of life. They don't just look good, they feel good, too. The headphones feature a softly padded headband that distributes weight evenly across your head, and memory foam creates a gentle cushion around your ears. So they stay light and comfortable--no matter how long your playlist is. The fold-flat ear cups and matching carrying case make them easy to put away anytime and take with you anywhere. The inline microphone and remote let you switch easily to calls on your iPhone, and provide control for select iPod, iPhone and iPad models. Included: Sound True around-ear headphones; inline remote and microphone cable (66"); carrying case.  The Bose SoundTrue headphones receive 4 out of 5 stars from over 700 customers (read reviews). Right now its list price has been reduced by 50% to just $90. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Bose Corporation Bose SoundTrue around-ear headphones II - Apple devices, Charcoal

    $89.99 MSRP $179.95
    View
    on Amazon
