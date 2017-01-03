Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

17% off SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller, Play New Minecraft Apple TV Edition - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

gaming remote
Credit: Amazon
More like this

One of the biggest games in recent history is now even more widely available. Minecraft was just released on Apple TV (see review here on TechConnect), and no, you don't have to control it with that little silver remote. Take full control of the game with this Bluetooth gaming remote from SteelSeries, currently discounted 17% from $60 to $50 on Amazon. The SteelSeries Nimbus remote has all the control sticks, buttons and triggers you or your kids will need to control Minecraft right on your TV. A rechargeable Lithium ion battery provides up to 40 hours of gaming on a charge. This gaming controller can ultimately be used for any Apple TV game, not just Minecraft, and can be paired to your other iOS devices as well. See the discounted SteelSeries Nimbus remote on Amazon.

This story, "17% off SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller, Play New Minecraft Apple TV Edition - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac

    $49.99 MSRP $60.00
    View
    on Amazon

  • Minecraft: Apple TV Edition

    $19.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on App Store
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
consulting contract
6 tips to help freelancers build a client base

Freelancing is a great opportunity to be your own boss and create a flexible schedule. These six tips...

career roadmap roundup hp primary
10 roadmaps to IT career success

Looking to start a new career in 2017, but want to get a feel for what different roles actually entail?...

android new years primary fixed
6 Android New Year's Resolutions

It's time to form some good Android habits.

retaining millennials
Millennials push for public cloud, innovation

Millennials are moving into IT decision-maker roles in their organizations. A study by Microsoft and...