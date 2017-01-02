Thimbleweed Park - January

Equated with “finding an undiscovered LucasArts adventure game,” Thimbleweed Park is Ron Gilbert, Gary Winnick, and Co. making a Ron Gilbert, Gary Winnick, and Co. SCUMM-style adventure game, complete with a grid of nine verbs in the lower left corner.

Yes, it’s the return of the ol’ “Give [BLANK] to [BLANK]” structure. Archaic? Sure—but also really humorous. Get ready to try and open chainsaws, push random civilians, and experience the mayhem that accompanies a point-and-click without contextual commands.

And if none of this makes any sense? Well, maybe you should go play The Secret of Monkey Island, because Thimbleweed Park is about as PC-centric as PC gaming gets in 2017.