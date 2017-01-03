News

Forget the wrist: Motiv's ring puts a fitness tracker on your finger

A heart rate sensor makes this ring a convenient and accurate activity tracker.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

motiv primary
Credit: Motiv
More like this

If you can’t stand fitness-tracking bands or smartwatches, maybe you should put a ring on it.

Not just any old ring, obviously—a waterproof, Bluetooth, titanium activity-tracking ring with a built-in accelerometer, LED lighting, and an optical heart rate sensor just like you would find in any top-of-the-line fitness band. It’s called Motiv, and it might just be the most subtle activity tracker on the market.

The $200 ring, which was announced this week at CES and starts shipping in early March, aims to make fitness-tracking totally unobtrusive. You can wear the low-profile, 8mm ring constantly—to bed, in the pool, while showering—just like a wedding band, although it needs to be charged every five days.

motiv heart rate Motiv

Motiv works just like any other fitness tracker—it counts your steps and tracks your sleep—but instead of a traditional dashboard with daily, weekly, and monthly graphs, Motiv’s app for iOS tells you how that data affects your overall health. The ring’s focus is activity—real activity, not cheating to fill rings. That means 100 steps or more per minute and 150 active minutes a week to stave off diabetes and keep your heart healthy. Every day you get a recalibrated activity goal based on the previous day’s progress, which is more helpful than aiming for 10,000 steps. About that heart rate sensor: Motiv’s team says the ring’s data accuracy is comparable to a chest strap. The sensor calculates your resting heart rate while you sleep, which is a metric used to determine how fit you are.

If you’re gonna wear this ring all day, every day, it has to be fit perfectly. I’ve long struggled with fitness bands that are too large or generally ill-fitting, and they end up in a drawer, unused. Motiv’s sizing process is akin to Warby Parker’s: You receive a sizing kit in the mail with seven sizes to try on. You’ll want to wear the sample throughout the day, because your fingers change sizes depending on activity and temperature.

Motiv has a few other unique features that make it a little more interesting than your average fitness tracker. Every fitness tracker requires syncing (and Motiv will store a week of data locally until you do), but to sync this ring, you simply spin it on your finger. Easy. Motiv’s magnetic USB charger slides into a keychain for on-the-go charging. Again, easy.

I haven’t tested out Motiv yet, but I’m intrigued by its potential. The startup isn’t the first to develop a fitness-tracking piece of jewelry. There are smart bracelets and pendants galore. Motiv’s ring, which comes in steel and rose gold, differs with its heart rate sensor. From both a technical and a wearability standpoint, putting a fitness tracker on your finger is a natural next step. Problems that impede a wristband’s data collection, like hair, tattoos, and improper fit, don’t affect a ring.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker that serves double duty as a smartphone notification relay system, Motiv isn’t the device for you. The ring doesn’t have a display or even a vibration motor. It’s solely about fitness-tracking in a form factor so old it’s new again.

Stay tuned for a full review when Motiv goes on sale.

This story, "Forget the wrist: Motiv's ring puts a fitness tracker on your finger" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Virtual assistant voice apps
Virtual assistants, chatbots poised for adoption

Enterprises will continue to experiment with virtual assistants and chatbots in 2017 as they look to...

retaining millennials
Millennials push for public cloud, innovation

Millennials are moving into IT decision-maker roles in their organizations. A study by Microsoft and...

How to hold on to Windows 7 for the long haul
How to hang on to Windows 7 for the long run

Not sold on Windows 10? We have the keys to keeping your Win7 system running the way you like it

depression women over work insider hacked sad
Post-holiday blues? Take a break from Facebook

A recent study of more than 1,000 users found that spending less time on Facebook can dramatically...