‘I will eliminate passwords’ in 2017

Develop a plan for integrating IoT into security policies, and develop a strategy for managing the impact of all those devices

Geoff Webb, VP of Strategy, Micro Focus:

IoT devices are going to quickly dominate the cybersecurity conversation. With their capacity to form ad-hoc networks, gather information, and potentially be subverted by attackers for a variety of purposes, smart devices will be the front line of risk and vulnerability during 2017. CISOs shouldn’t adopt a “sky is falling” attitude, but they should be very clear in thinking through how they will assess the risk to their business from IoT fixtures, sensors, and wearables, and how they will communicate that risk to their stakeholders so that the right decisions can be taken early. While a lot of the security basics will still apply, some new approaches will also be needed, and employee education is going to be central to heading off any risks to data and systems early.