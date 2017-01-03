News

Intel buys into autonomous vehicle mapping company

The goal: Maps with a high-definition representation of the physical world around autonomous vehicles

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

diane bryant autonomous 1

Intel’s Diane Bryant, executive vice president, speaks about Intel’s goals in the autonomous vehicle market at the 2016 Intel Developer Forum.

 Credit: Intel
More like this

Intel has announced it is purchasing a 15% stake in Netherlands-based HERE, a company that makes digital maps and location-based services for semi- and fully autonomous vehicles and the internet of things (IoT) industry.

Intel and HERE plan to jointly develop a "highly scalable, proof-of-concept architecture" that provides real-time updates of HD maps for self-driving vehicles as well as "explore opportunities" in IoT and machine learning.

Intel self-driving autonomous vehicles Intel

Intel displays its automated driving technology at the Automobility LA conference on Nov. 15, 2016.

"A real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world is critical for autonomous driving, and achieving this will require significantly more powerful and capable in-vehicle compute platforms," HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek said in a statement. "Intel can help accelerate HERE's ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected."

In November, Intel made public its plans to invest $250 million dollars in autonomous vehicle technology.

"These investments will drive the development of technologies that push the boundaries on next-generation connectivity, communication, context awareness, deep learning, security, safety and more," Intel said in a news release.

Intel and HERE also plan to jointly explore strategic opportunities that result from developing edge-computing devices with location data.

Intel autonomous cars self-driving Intel

"Cars are rapidly becoming some of the world's most intelligent, connected devices," Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in a statement. "We look forward to working with HERE and its automotive partners to deliver an important technology foundation for smart and connected cars of the future."

Intel said it will also work with automakers who are also HERE investors, such as AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG, to test the HD mapping architecture.

Intel and HERE said they envision making the architecture broadly available across the automotive industry as a seamlessly integrated offering that simplifies and shortens time of development for automakers.

This story, "Intel buys into autonomous vehicle mapping company" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, consumerization of IT, mobile device management, renewable energy, telematics/car tech and entertainment tech for Computerworld.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Data science
What is 'alternative data' and how can you use it?

Krishna Nathan, CIO of S&P Global, explains how 'alternative data,' such as satellite images and foot...

mobile apps smartphone tablet users business
Facebook and Google dominate most popular apps

The eight most popular mobile apps in the United States are made by two tech giants. Facebook and...

career roadmap roundup hp primary
10 roadmaps to IT career success

Looking to start a new career in 2017, but want to get a feel for what different roles actually entail?...

android new years primary fixed
6 Android New Year's Resolutions

It's time to form some good Android habits.