sponsored

Adobe Is Changing the Software Licensing Game

The Top 3 Benefits of VIP Licensing

PC Connection

In June 2013, Adobe reinvented itself by creating a new licensing model, the Value Incentive Program (VIP), which is a brand new way for Adobe to update its industry-leading lineup of software. This change has come as something of a system shock, as it has completely done away with the old model of upgrading software. But as I’ll show you, there are three big advantages to the new VIP model.

  1. Obtain crucial updates to your most important programs—Even with major software updates rolling out more or less yearly, programs were still falling behind the constantly evolving technology. Now you can download updates as soon as they’re ready to go, without waiting for a new version release.

  2. No more cost calculation headaches—Since VIP employs the subscription model of software licensing, cost calculation is a snap. If you have X number of seats deployed in your environment, you’ll pay for X number of seats on your anniversary date. If you need to add seats in the meantime, you will be able to purchase them at a pro-rated amount, as all seats co-term on the same date. Never again will you have users on different versions of the same product, and you’ll always know when things like CLP and EA agreements will expire.

  3. Single console management—You’ll be able to keep track of and make changes to all of this—number of seats, licensing agreements, products updates—on a single console that’s always available. If you need to see who has a seat, change who has that seat, add a seat at 3:00 a.m. when no one is in the office, you can. No one will have to wait to use the new software; as soon as changes are made in the management console, your users will have instant access to all appropriate programs.

Whether it’s the management console, the program updates allowing your users to save time, or the simplification of procurement costs, the VIP program has distinct advantages for everyone in your organization. Give Connection a call, and we can help you get started with Adobe’s new licensing program.

Related:
Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
holiday sales ts
6 things retail CIOs need to keep in mind in 2017

Holiday sales grew substantially in 2016, and tech investments and plans are already in place for the...

driving distracted
Is FaceTime to blame for distracted driving?

In 2014, a driver using Apple's FaceTime video app allegedly killed a five-year-old child. The grieving...

browsers
Microsoft’s browsers may have hit rock bottom

Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Edge browsers may be near the bottom of their unprecedented crash in...

mobile apps smartphone tablet users business
Facebook and Google dominate most popular apps

The eight most popular mobile apps in the United States are made by two tech giants. Facebook and...