10 must-see social media marketing successes

2017's biggest social media marketing wins

What does it take to win hearts and minds on social media today?

You could hire a female base jumper, get her to launch off an 8,000-foot mountain, grab your product during her descent, and then capture it all on 360-degree video. That's exactly what Dunkin' Donuts did, and its high-stakes gambit paid off.

Other notable brands used social media creatively to lower their prices, solicit product designs, and even publish a customized cookbook. If you're looking for inspiration as we head into 2017, check out these 10 social media campaigns from last year.