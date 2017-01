Coros LINX Smart Biking Helmet - bone conduction

The LINKX Smart Cycling Helmet uses bone conduction technology instead of earbuds, letting riders hear their music but also keeping the ears open for outside noises (other cars, bikers, etc.). The helmet includes a wireless remote so riders can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the bars while controlling music and phone calls with the press of a button. A mobile app includes ride tracking and GPS capabilities. The helmet also includes an emergency alert system that triggers when a sensor senses significant impact, and then sends GPS data to a designated contact.