News

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

The open source, multiplatform Gitea project for lightweight code-hosting is written in Go

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option
Credit: Pexels
More like this

Developers are gaining another option for Git code-hosting with Gitea, a lightweight, self-hosted platform.

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service, Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It will run on Intel, AMD, PowerPC, and ARM processors.

Gitea offers a solution for private repos, Rémy Boulanouar, a maintainer of Gitea, said. "For my own usage, I have dozens of project stored in Git in my personal laptop. I don't want to share them with everybody and don't want to pay to have private repositories of GitHub," he said. "I used BitBucket a while ago to have [a] free private repository, but since I have a personal server at home, I wanted to store everything on it. Gitea is the perfect match for me: free, fast, and small."

Proponents bill Gitea as easy to install, with users either able to run the binary or ship Gitea with Docker or Vagrant to package it. Gitea went to a 1.0.0 release in late December. "I wanted to have a GitHub-like [platform] in my own server but didn't wanted to install the huge GitLab," Boulanouar said. "I found Gogs during my search and wanted to make it really close to GitHub. I saw some missing feature and learned Go just for that."

This story, "Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

moto z droid front and back
6 things you'll love about the Moto Z Droids — and 6 you won't

The new Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Droid Force are now available from Verizon and Motorola. They’re some...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

Resources
Featured Stories
Data science
What is 'alternative data' and how can you use it?

Krishna Nathan, CIO of S&P Global, explains how 'alternative data,' such as satellite images and foot...

mobile apps smartphone tablet users business
Facebook and Google dominate most popular apps

The eight most popular mobile apps in the United States are made by two tech giants. Facebook and...

career roadmap roundup hp primary
10 roadmaps to IT career success

Looking to start a new career in 2017, but want to get a feel for what different roles actually entail?...

android new years primary fixed
6 Android New Year's Resolutions

It's time to form some good Android habits.