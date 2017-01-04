Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

powerbeats
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Powerbeats3 packs up to 12 hours of battery life in a single charge. And with Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability, and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout. These highly rated wireless earphones typically list for $199.99, but with this deal you save $50. The discount will be magically applied when you add it to your cart. Get them for $149.99 on Amazon.

This story, "33% off Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black

    MSRP $199.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
holiday sales ts
6 things retail CIOs need to keep in mind in 2017

Holiday sales grew substantially in 2016, and tech investments and plans are already in place for the...

driving distracted
Is FaceTime to blame for distracted driving?

In 2014, a driver using Apple's FaceTime video app allegedly killed a five-year-old child. The grieving...

browsers
Microsoft’s browsers may have hit rock bottom

Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Edge browsers may be near the bottom of their unprecedented crash in...

mobile apps smartphone tablet users business
Facebook and Google dominate most popular apps

The eight most popular mobile apps in the United States are made by two tech giants. Facebook and...