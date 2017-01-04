sponsored

Spinning Wheels on Employee Engagement

Many organizations have a lot of ground to make up and will have to ‘up their digital game’ to recruit and retain the workers needed to pursue new opportunities

group of business people talking 1
Credit: istock

Employee engagement is top of mind at many businesses taking aim at digital transformation. So why isn’t that translating into results?

According to the Gallup organization’s surveys, “employee engagement has barely budged in well over a decade.” Gallup Daily tracking reveals that just 32% of U.S. employees are engaged – “meaning they are involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace.” Globally it’s even worse -- 87% or workers are considered unengaged.

Making Up Ground

That’s a lot of ground to make up, but the payoff is enormous as organizations seek to take advantage of digital business opportunities. Gallup says its studies, which began in the late 1990s, have found that companies with highly engaged workforces outperform their peers by 147% in earnings per share.

Many business leaders envision a blueprint for digital transformation that is based on an always-connected workforce, deeper engagements through richer collaboration, and security everywhere.

Investing in technology to improve productivity and spur innovation is a necessary ingredient for success, of course. But unless businesses are convinced that automation can replace knowledge workers, they need to pay serious attention to empowering people with the right digital skills, updated processes and an adaptive culture.

Larger Company, Larger Gap

Many larger companies have the most to gain, or lose, with digital transformation. But, disturbingly, Gallup finds that workers at organizations of 1,000 or more employees are less engaged than those at smaller companies, and the engagement gap widens at companies larger than 5,000 workers. That may be one reason why many companies find that getting bigger doesn’t necessarily equate to making more money.

Companies are going to have to compete harder to hire and retain those workers. According to the Randstad organization’s 2016 surveys of hiring managers, 75% of companies agreed it took more time to find the right talent to fill positions than it did the previous year. The average company is 13% understaffed, Randstad says!

How can a business be agile, responsive and quick to take advantage of opportunities if it can’t find the right workers to execute?

No Band Aids

Workers want to be more engaged, empowered, and inspired at work. They tend to be more emotionally invested and focused on creating value every day. They are more inclined to want to work for companies that provide the tools and culture to allow them to be more productive

and responsive.

According to a MIT Sloane Management Review/Deloitte survey, “Employees will be on the lookout for the best digital opportunities, and businesses will have to continually up their digital game to retain and attract them.”

But technology cannot be applied in a band aid manner. “The strength of digital technologies — social, mobile, analytics and cloud — doesn’t lie in the technologies individually,” say the authors of the MIT Sloane report. “Instead, it stems from how companies integrate them to transform their businesses and how they work.”

For more of our thoughts on how to build a successful foundation for business transformation, please read this informative white paper.

Related:

Pete Bartolik has researched and written about technology and vertical market segments for many years and has worked on many market research, writing and social media projects. He was news editor of the IT management publication, Computerworld, and a reporter for a daily newspaper.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
holiday sales ts
6 things retail CIOs need to keep in mind in 2017

Holiday sales grew substantially in 2016, and tech investments and plans are already in place for the...

driving distracted
Is FaceTime to blame for distracted driving?

In 2014, a driver using Apple's FaceTime video app allegedly killed a five-year-old child. The grieving...

browsers
Microsoft’s browsers may have hit rock bottom

Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Edge browsers may be near the bottom of their unprecedented crash in...

mobile apps smartphone tablet users business
Facebook and Google dominate most popular apps

The eight most popular mobile apps in the United States are made by two tech giants. Facebook and...