Game changing enterprise trends for 2017

After the ball drops in Times Square and the New Year has been rung in, many turn to reflection – on the year past of course, but also on how to make the next one even better than the last. This is especially true for business leaders who often use the time for reflection on the things they did right, what could have been better and the competitive opportunities for the coming year.

2016 saw more cloud adoption than ever before – it’s no secret that the way we do business is changing, and that’s exactly why in 2017 businesses need to be even more digitally savvy. With data being created at a breakneck pace – from connected ‘things’, to mobile payments and more – businesses are uniquely positioned to be more informed than ever before and make better, data-driven, decisions.

As more and more businesses step confidently into with the digital era, true digital transformation will only become more imperative. To help you better prepare for the shift in 2017, we’ve put together some of the top enterprise predictions from executives at SAP.

Greg McStravick is the President of Database and Data Management at SAP, leading development and go-to-market teams for SAP’s core digital innovation platform—SAP HANA—as well as Sybase databases (including ASE and IQ), EIM, Middleware, and HANA Vora.

Big data gets even bigger

“Big data is not a new trend, but the rate at which it’s being harnessed – and where it’s being warehoused – is going to have a ripple effect in the market. Organizations will work to accommodate big-scale engineering projects, earmarking investment dollars into areas like the Internet of Things, which is driving scores of machine-to-machine data.

Because of this, the era of the grand infrastructure solution may very well be behind us, and the focus on unique solutions tailored by the enterprise will come sharply into focus.”

Mala Anand is the President and global leader for SAP Analytics, leading innovation and technology development, go-to-market and sales for SAP BusinessObjects business intelligence, analytics, and enterprise performance management solution.

Analytics cut through the clutter

“There is a massive paradigm shift with the emergence of the connected enterprise. The hyper-connection of people, processes, data and things is disrupting the implementation and consumption of traditional data management and analytics.

The need to drive insights that translate to outcomes is becoming exceedingly important. A new, adaptive enterprise will emerge as technology shifts from structured, unstructured and real-time streaming data to quantum, resulting in a more preemptive and predictive analytics approach.

Data will become a strategic asset to the adaptive enterprise and analytics will enable the organization to distinguish the signals from the noise and focus on outcomes, resulting in business ROI.”

Björn Goerke is the President of the SAP HANA Cloud Platform at SAP, leading the end-to-end business unit for SAP HANA Cloud Platform with integrated Go-To-Market and Development teams.

PaaS and SaaS get smarter

“IaaS and PaaS are getting closer and multi-cloud deployment is slowly but surely becoming a reality due to standards like Cloud Foundry and Open Stack. SaaS and PaaS also are getting closer as digital transformation enters all lines of business looking to innovate on top of standardized SaaS solutions. Finally, customers will be operating in a hybrid on-premises and cloud world for a number of years, so integration is table stakes for enterprises.

As this technology progresses, IoT and artificial intelligence/machine learning services in PaaS will provide democratized access for partners and customers to more easily build connected and intelligent solutions that will literally change the workplace and the world.

Overall, the global PaaS market is currently a $9 billion industry.We predict that the industry will grow to $30 billion by 2020 butthe market will inevitably consolidate, leaving only a handful of PaaS mega-vendors to dominate.”

