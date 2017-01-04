News

OWC’s DEC expansion module makes the MacBook Pro thicker but a lot more useful

The OWC DEC takes a unique approach to provide its functionality by using a module that sits flush with the bottom of the laptop.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

owc dec sides
Credit: OWC
Apple loves to make its laptops as thin as humanly possible, but would you carry a thicker MacBook Pro if it meant freeing yourself from dongles? At CES, OWC unveiled a prototype of the OWC DEC, an expansion module for the new MacBook Pro that provides extra connectivity without relying on an assortment of adapters.

The OWC DEC takes a unique approach to provide its functionality by using a module that sits flush with the bottom of the laptop, making the new MacBook Pro thicker, about as thick of a 2012 MacBook Pro. But that added heft brings a lot of functionality: three USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, an SD card slot, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. OWC says that more features may be “announced at a later date.”

owc-dec.gif
Credit: OWC

Press photos provided by OWC do not show the USB 3 ports or gigabit ethernet. Also, OWC did not provide details as to how the OWC DEC connects to the laptop.

Pricing—and a lot of other details—for the OWC DEC have yet to be revealed. The company said the OWC DEC will be available this spring.

This story, "OWC’s DEC expansion module makes the MacBook Pro thicker but a lot more useful" was originally published by Macworld.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, TechTV, PC/Computing, and Windows NT Systems. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

