IT Resume Makeover: Focus on results that matter

Your resume needs to convey your work history and experience in a way that makes sense to a recruiter or hiring manager. But it's difficult to view your personal work experience as an outsider would, or to remember that not everyone has the same technical knowledge. That was the case for Rick Deckard, (whose name has been changed for this article). He needed to cut through the technical jargon to better show his personality and unique skills.

J.M. Auron, a leading global IT careers leader, resume writer and owner of Quantum Tech Resumes, took some time to get to know the resume makeover candidate Rick Deckard, who has worked as a CEO and Global CIO. He realized that Deckard was underselling his strengths and accomplishments, and he knew he'd need to reorganize the resume to better reflect his career history and show his value to prospective employers.

"The existing documents gave the wrong impression of Rick's career. He looked far more 'nuts and bolts' than he is. Far less transformational. In short, the documents don't produce the image of a business-focused global executive," says Auron.