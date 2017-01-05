News

Dell’s Latitude 7285 to be world’s first wireless charging 2-in-1

The new laptop will be able to work with the company’s WiGig wireless dock system

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

dell laptop WiTricity

Dell's new Latitude 7285 2-in-1 laptop and wireless charging pad.

 Credit: WiTricity
More like this

Dell today announced that it is working with WiTricity to enable its Latitude 7285 -- a 12-in. tablet with a detachable keyboard dock -- to be the industry's first 2-in-1 laptop to incorporate wireless charging.

Dell plans to begin selling the laptop in June; it will have an embedded wireless receiving coil based on magnetic resonance technology from WiTricity, which will comply with the AirFuel wireless charging specification.

WiTricity Dell wireless charging IDG

A WiTricity charging coil similar to the one that will be embedded in the new Dell Latitude 7285 2-in-1 laptop.

"Innovative IT teams see a future with no wires, including wireless power, as a key step toward improvements in mobility and convenience," Neil Hand, Dell's vice president of Product Strategy and Innovation, said in a statement. "WiTricity's wireless charging technology makes it possible to integrate magnetic resonance in today's thin, iconic computing products."

Dell will sell a WiTricity charging pad for the Latitude 7285, which will be completely cordless. It will be the first Dell product that can work with the company's own WiGig wireless dock system.

WiGig wireless docking system Dell

Dell's WiGig wireless dock system.

"Dell continues their drive to be first to market with relevant new technology. This collaboration between Dell and WiTricity is making the wireless workplace a reality for customers around the globe," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. "The Dell Latitude 7285 not only enables a more productive working environment, but accelerates establishment of a broader magnetic resonance-powered wireless charging ecosystem for a wide range of devices."

Dell plans to demonstrated the Latitude 7285 at the 2017 CES Show on Friday. The 2-in-1 will be powered by Intel's new Kaby Lake processors and have a Sharp IGZO display with up to 3K resolution. Dell plans to offer several different keyboard dock options.

"The laptop is key for the workplace of the future, enabling a wire-free environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also creates a more efficient and mobile office," WiTricity said in a statement.

In 2015, Intel announced it was also working on wireless charging technology for laptops and had said in 2014 it was working with WiTricity on the technology. Intel said it was creating a system that could transfer up to 20 watts of power -- about four times the amount smartphone wireless chargers put out.

Intel's wireless charging, like Dell's, was supposed to be based on a magnetic resonance specifications that emerged from a merger between two former competing standards groups, the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) and the Power Matters Alliance (PMA); those groups combined to form the AirFuel Alliance, which has more than 195 members.

The Qi alliance remains the other competitive standards group. Intel was supposed to announce its wireless charging technology sometime in 2016, but cancelled its work on the technology last spring.

Even so, research firm IHS has predicted wireless charging technology will generate $8.5 billion in revenue by 2018. That's 40 times the $216 million it generated 2013.

This story, "Dell’s Latitude 7285 to be world’s first wireless charging 2-in-1" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, consumerization of IT, mobile device management, renewable energy, telematics/car tech and entertainment tech for Computerworld.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
credit report
How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

Experian is quickly crunching massive amounts of data and making it available to customers thanks to...

tb12 under armour sleepwear
Tom Brady's PJs pack 'recovery tech' for athletes

Under Armour's new TB12 pajamas aren't cheap, but they promise to rejuvenate your body after workouts....

new balance runiq watch
Balance RunIQ Android rival to Apple Watch Nike+

New Balance this week announced at CES a run-focused smartwatch that's designed to go head-to-head with...

Millennials in the workplace
Why you should ditch your dress code

Dress codes are a symptom of the underlying problems of bias. Get rid of ‘em.