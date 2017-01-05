News

Samsung expects big profit despite Note7 crisis

Profit is expected to have soared nearly 50 percent in the fourth quarter

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

161011 note7 100686926 orig
A sign advises against use of Samsung's Note 7 in aircraft at Changi Airport in Singapore on Oct. 8, 2016. Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

The financial impact of the Note7 recall seems to be largely behind Samsung Electronics, which on Friday forecast that its profit has grown year-on-year by close to 50 percent in the fourth quarter.

A major proportion of the profit of the largest smartphone company is expected to come from components such as memory chips and display panels, rather than from smartphones, according to analysts, a shift that was noticed in the third quarter as well.

"They were fortunate that their memory and displays businesses could offset the doom and gloom resulting from the Note 7 debacle last quarter," said Bryan Ma, vice president for devices research at IDC.

Samsung said in its earnings guidance released Friday that its profit in the fourth quarter is expected to be 9.2 trillion Korean won (US$7.6 billion), up from 6.14 trillion won in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be around 53 trillion won, which is about the same as in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

The South Korean company suffered a major hit to its reputation and finances following its announcement of a recall and later the stopping of production in October of the Galaxy Note7 smartphones after its lithium-ion batteries were found to overheat and even explode. Samsung has not provided yet a detailed explanation of what really went wrong with the phones.

"Moving forward, they still need to publicly explain the reason for the battery problems; it's a critical step toward reassuring consumers that their products can be trusted," Ma said.

Following the Note7 debacle, the company revised its revenue and profit forecast for the third quarter. It said in October that revenue for the quarter was likely to be about 47 trillion won, down from the 49 trillion won that it had expected earlier in that month in a preliminary forecast. Operating profit was expected to drop by about 2.6 trillion won to 5.2 trillion won.

While the profit of the company’s mobile business not unexpectedly fell to 0.10 trillion won in the third quarter, its semiconductor profit was 3.37 trillion won, driven by demand for memory chips, particularly high density and high-performance mobile and server products. Its display panel business earned 1.02 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter because of increased earnings on OLED panels and increased shipments of large-sized LCD TV panels.

Rival Apple appears to be far more profitable than Samsung in the smartphone business as it does not play in the low-end segment where fierce competition from Chinese vendors has cut into margins. In the third quarter, Apple cornered 91 percent of total worldwide operating profits of $9.4 billion earned by smartphone companies, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. The other companies figuring in the list were Chinese vendors like Huawei, Vivo and Oppo.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
credit report
How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

Experian is quickly crunching massive amounts of data and making it available to customers thanks to...

tb12 under armour sleepwear
Tom Brady's PJs pack 'recovery tech' for athletes

Under Armour's new TB12 pajamas aren't cheap, but they promise to rejuvenate your body after workouts....

new balance runiq watch
Balance RunIQ Android rival to Apple Watch Nike+

New Balance this week announced at CES a run-focused smartwatch that's designed to go head-to-head with...

Millennials in the workplace
Why you should ditch your dress code

Dress codes are a symptom of the underlying problems of bias. Get rid of ‘em.