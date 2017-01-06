News

Panasonic shows off a flexible battery for wearables

The batteries are small enough and tough enough to be embedded in credit cards

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

170106 panasonic 2

Prototype flexible lithium ion batteries developed by Panasonic on show at CES in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2017.

 Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

Panasonic has developed a flexible lithium ion battery for use in wearable devices that maintains its electrical characteristics even after repeated bending.

The battery means more freedom for designers of wearable devices, who are currently constrained by the need to inflexible areas to hold the battery and some electronics.

Three prototypes of the battery are on show at this week's CES in Las Vegas. The largest is 40mm by 65mm, the medium size is 35mm by 55mm, and the smallest is 28.5mm by 39mm.

All three are just 0.45mm thick -- that's considerably thinner that a credit card, which is 0.76mm thick. They can be bent up to a radius of 25mm or twisted to an angle of 25 degrees.

170106 panasonic 1 Martyn Williams

A prototype flexible lithium ion battery developed by Panasonic on show at CES in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2017.

The batteries weigh just a gram or two and output 3.8 volts.

The batteries are small enough to be embedded inside credit cards or similar sized card systems. Batteries currently used in such cards degrade faster than normal because of the flexing and twisting they experience from being in a wallet.

The new batteries, which are still under development, don't suffer from the same problems. Flexing up to the 25mm limit results in a loss of just 1 percent of capacity.

Panasonic is one of the world's largest lithium ion battery makers. It produces cells for numerous applications, from consumer AA cells to the batteries used in electric cars. The company is in a high-profile partnership with Tesla to supply batteries for its cars from the custom built Gigafactory in Nevada.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
starbucks sign
Starbucks gets personal with virtual baristas as part of AI push

The coffee company is joining the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Amazon.com and several other companies in...

digital marketing ts
Google, AT&T and Universal discuss marketing

Technology, media and entertainment leaders this week at CES examined the veracity of digital marketing...

enterprise tech gadgets ts
5 simple steps to boost your digital hygiene

January is a good time to stop making excuses and get your digital life in order. Here are five...

nytimes ios app
Apple removes the New York Times app in China

Citing Chinese regulations, Apple has removed the newspaper's iOS apps in mainland China.