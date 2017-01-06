News

Honda's amazing Riding Assist motorcycle won't fall over

It could reduce motorcycle accidents in slow-moving traffic

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

170106 honda bike

A rider sits on a prototype self-balancing motorbike with Honda's Riding Assist system at CES in Las Vegas on January 6, 2017.

 Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

Honda has developed a self-balancing technology for motorbikes that keeps them upright. The system, which is still in the prototype stage, could reduce the number of motorcycle accidents in slow-moving traffic.

Called Riding Assist, it involved the bike making tiny adjustments of its front wheel, moving back and forth sometimes almost imperceptibly, to keep the bike balanced.

Balancing on two wheels isn’t new. Companies like Japan’s Murata Manufacturing and others have made small two-wheeled robots that can balance, but they rely on a gyroscope. Honda’s technology doesn’t, which makes it a step more advanced than others.

Honda said it avoided using gyroscopes because they add weight to the bike and alter the riding experience.

At CES in Las Vegas, the company demonstrated a bike with the system. The bike was remotely controlled and drove itself out onto the center of the Honda booth without a rider and without falling over.

A rider then took a seat on the bike and it continued to stay upright while he lifted his feet onto the bike’s footrests.

Honda says the technology could make riding in slow moving traffic more pleasurable because it frees the rider from having to keep the bike balanced by constantly moving his or her body.

0059 as Ann Singer

Honda's Riding Assist prototype motorcycle on display at CES in Las Vegas on January 6, 2017.

The company hasn’t said when it might appear on production bikes but it hinted that adding it to production bikes doesn't require a huge amount of effort. The prototype at CES had the front part changed up to the new technology, but everything from around the handlebars back was a regular production bike.

The system borrows balance technology from Honda’s prototype Uni-Cub, a personal transporter that has an innovative wheel that can travel in any direction without turning. The rider sits on the Uni-Cub and the device keeps itself upright. The Uni-Cub in turn is based on robotics work Honda first started when it was developing the Asimo humanoid robot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
starbucks sign
Starbucks gets personal with virtual baristas as part of AI push

The coffee company is joining the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Amazon.com and several other companies in...

facts myths misdirection ts
Trump, Russia, Clinton and the art of misdirection

When a conclusion is largely based on belief and not verifiable facts, you have possible misdirection...

digital marketing ts
Google, AT&T and Universal discuss marketing

Technology, media and entertainment leaders this week at CES examined the veracity of digital marketing...

enterprise tech gadgets ts
5 simple steps to boost your digital hygiene

January is a good time to stop making excuses and get your digital life in order. Here are five...